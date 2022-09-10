Paul D. Parot NORTH CLARENDON — Paul D. Parot, 71 years old passed away due to complications of liver failure on Saturday, August 13th. He was incredibly thoughtful, kind, patient and was a great listener. He was generous to a fault and had a memory like a steel trap, pulling bits of sports trivia out of thin air. He was a voracious reader spending many hours with his nose buried in his Kindle. He was an avid sports fan of NY sports teams including the Yankees, Rangers, and Giants much to his mother’s chagrin as a fan of all things Boston. This led to quite a few spirited discussions at Sunday night dinner over the years. He loved to hunt and fish and spent many hours at the Avon Fishing Pier in North Carolina, Lake Champlain on his boat the Wit’s End and wandering the mountains and woods of Vermont. But most of all his first love was skiing. He attended Saint Michael’s College for 2 years before leaving to pursue a career in professional ski racing. However, the War Department had other ideas and he was drafted into the Army in 1970. He served in Korea during the Vietnam Conflict and was rotated out to Fort Huachuca, AZ where he worked on the base ranch wrangling horses. After leaving the army in 1973 he found his home at Killington. He had begun skiing at a very young age and carried that love throughout his life. He spent 27 years at the Big K being promoted to Ski Patrol Director in 1978 and held that position until 1999. He eventually found a new home at The Bus for the last 12 years, acting both as a Driver and then Driver Supervisor, before retiring due to failing health in January of this year. He was pre-deceased by his parents and in-laws, Gilbert W. and Helen E. Scheu. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Harriet E. Parot, his aunt June Flanagan of Vergennes, his uncle Tom Myrick of Middlebury, numerous cousins, his best friend David Solari, God-Children Bethany and Ryan Solari all of Center Rutland, his close friends Elaine Ryan, and Mary Lee Fenich, many life-long friends whom he held very dear, and last but not least his Golden Retriever, Gretzky. A Funeral Mass will be held at Saint Peter Church in Rutland, VT on Friday, September 23rd at noon. Gathering to follow at Southside Steak House in Rutland. If any are feeling at all unwell, please refrain from attending and be there in spirit. Many thanks to all who took such good care of Paul over the last few years; all the staff at Drs. Hogenkamp’s office, especially Katie Weideman, NP, Dr Mary Drinane at DHMC, all the staff at the Wound Clinic, especially Amanda and all the nurses of the VNA and Hospice who provided such wonderful care for Paul in his final days. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to the Rutland County Humane Society or The VNA and Hospice of the Southwest Region in Paul’s name. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
