Paul E. Daly Sr. NORTH CLARENDON — The funeral service for Paul E. Daly Sr., 82, who died Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, was held Tuesday, Dec. 28, at St. Patrick’s Church, Wallingford. Concelebrants were Msgr. Bernard Bourgeois and the Rev. Richard Tinney. William Gower Johnson was organist and Olivia Boughton was the vocalist. Words of remembrance were by Heidi Webster. A reception followed in the church hall. Burial with military honors will be at a later date in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region, 7 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, VT 05701; or Foley Cancer Center, 160 Allen St., Rutland, VT. Arrangements were by Aldous Funeral Home.
