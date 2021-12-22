Paul E. Daly Sr. NORTH CLARENDON — Paul E. Daly Sr., 82, of North Clarendon, died Sunday evening, Dec. 19, 2021, at his residence. He was born Oct. 18, 1939, in Rutland, the son of Charles Edward and Emily Flora (Lee) Daly. Mr. Daly graduated from the Mount St. Joseph Academy in 1957. Following graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, receiving an honorable discharge in 1961. He had been employed by Morton’s Shoes, Kings Department Store and Ames Department Store until his retirement in 1992. Mr. Daly married Claire Jane Boutin on July 11, 1986, in Rutland. He was a member of the St. Patrick’s Church, American Legion Post #31, and the Loyal Order of Moose #1122. Mr. Daly was a former longtime member of the Clarendon Volunteer Fire Department. Survivors include his wife, Claire Jane Daly, of North Clarendon; a daughter, Lori (Bob) Brewer, of Rutland; four sons, Paul E. Daly Jr. and Christopher (Dee) Daly, of Rutland, Ronald (Patty) Daly, of East Wallingford, and Mark Daly, of North Clarendon; three stepdaughters, Cindy (Dan) Pelkey, of Rutland, Heidi Webster, of Rutland, and Karen Shum, of North Clarendon; a stepson, Rick (Norma) Lacroix, of Tinmouth; a sister, Betty Lee Spadaro, of New York; 14 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a grandson, Sam Pelkey; two sisters, Alice Daly and Margaret Murphy; and two brothers, Charles Daly and William Daly. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at St. Patrick’s Church, Wallingford, Vermont. Burial with military honors will be at a later date in the Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region, 7 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, VT 05701; Foley Cancer Center, 160 Allen St., Rutland, VT; Rutland Heart Center, C/O Rutland Health Foundation, 160 Allen St., Rutland, VT; or to the Clarendon Fire Department, P.O. Box 168, Clarendon, VT 05759.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.