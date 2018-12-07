Paul E. Noyes RUTLAND – Paul E. Noyes, 74, died Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, at the Veteran’s Affairs Medical Center in White River Junction. He was born May 27, 1944, in Boston, MA, a son of Frederick R. and Barbara (Butterfield) Noyes. Paul spent his youth in Orange County, California, and graduated from Castro Valley High School in the Bay Area. After high school, he married Donna Blowers and enlisted in the U.S. Navy. They lived all over the United States as he moved from base to base and served around the world, including in Korea during the Vietnam War, as well as Newfoundland and California. When he was honorably discharged from the Navy, the family settled in Rutland where Paul worked as a graphic artist for the Rutland Herald until retiring in 2002. After retiring, they moved to Fruitland, FL, where they lived until Donna’s death in 2013 when Paul moved back to Rutland. He was an active member of the American Legion in both Rutland where he served as a cook, and in Fruitland where he managed the post. He enjoyed collecting coins, as well as baseball cards and memorabilia of all types. He is survived by a son, Fred Noyes, of Rutland, and his daughters Laura Frazer, of Ballston Spa, NY, Sharon Charland, of Fruitland, FL, and Terry Noyes, of Florida; a sister, Mary Jane Sagi, of Rutland; and nieces and nephews. There will be no services at this time. Burial will be in North Troy, VT, at a later date. Contributions in his memory may be made to American Legion Post 31, 33 Washington St., Rutland, VT 05701.
