Paul E. Thomas CHESTER — Paul E Thomas, 65, of Chester, died May 11, 2020, at his home, of lung cancer. He was born Aug. 16, 1954, in Syracuse, New York, the son of Georgette (Poehland) and Paul Thomas Sr. In New York, he was raised in Rome, Guilderland, and attended Paul Smith’s College. Mr. Thomas founded his business, Vermont Stoneworks. He was an artist, naturalist and stone artisan. He enjoyed skiing, swimming, kayaking, hiking and watching Jeopardy. Survivors include his wife, Diane; sons, Skyler and Brendon; and sisters, Sue, Kris and Laura. A memorial will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are by Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield.
