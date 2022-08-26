Paul G. Horton RUTLAND TOWN — Paul Gibson Horton, 90, of Rutland Town died Saturday August 20, 2022, at the Pines in Rutland following brief illness. He was born on August 23, 1931, in Chester the son of Paul E. and Ruth (Gibson) Horton. He graduated from Tri State University in Indiana with a degree in Civil Engineering. Mr. Horton married Beverly Hayes on April 29, 1960. He worked for the State of Vermont as an engineer for 37 years until his retirement. Much of his retirement was spent camping and taking cruises with his wife. He is survived by his children Paul ‘Kip” Horton of Rutland, Kevin Sweet of West Rutland, and Laura Flanders of Clarendon. He was predeceased by his wife Beverly in 2017. Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland. Private burial will take place in the Evergreen Cemetery in Rutland.
