Paul H. Phillips Jr. MENDON — Paul H. Phillips Jr., 81, died Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, of cancer. He was born April 20, 1940, in Proctor, the son of Paul H. and Cecelia (Alexander) Phillips. He married Harriet Brock May 1, 1966. Mr. Phillips was employed as a technical installer for the telephone company. He was a handyman around the house and enjoyed restoring antique cars. Survivors include his wife, of Mendon; a daughter, Heidi Nagle, of Florida; and his brothers, Donald, of Florida, and Gary, of Washington. Services are pending for a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Norris Cotton Cancer Center, D-H/Geisel Office of Development, One Medical Center Drive, HB 7070, Lebanon, NH 03756-0001. Arrangements are by Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.