Paul J. Bishop WEST RUTLAND — Paul Joseph Bishop, a lifelong Red Sox fan, died peacefully at Rutland Regional Medical Center on July 17th, 2023, after a period of declining health. Paul was born in Springfield, Vermont on March 19, 1941, the son of Francis and Leona (Woods) Bishop. Later, the family would move to West Rutland, Vermont where he attended West Rutland School, graduating in 1959. Paul married Cecelia (Buonincontro) Bishop on October 19, 1965, at Our Lady of Fatima in Yalesville, Connecticut. Paul spent his life working as a Machinist Mechanic working for several companies over the years. Paul was a CB radio enthusiast and went by the handle Blue Fury. In the 1980’s, Paul was a Cub Scout and Boy Scout Leader. He was an avid fisherman and especially enjoyed fishing with his son, David and grandson, Bradley. He also enjoyed woodworking making whirligigs, birdhouses and doll furniture for his granddaughter, Ava. Paul also loved to garden, his vegetable garden was abundant, and he would share the harvest with his friends and family. Paul is survived by his wife of 57 years, Cecelia; a daughter Paula Bishop Valente and her husband John; a son, David Bishop and grandchildren Bradley and Ava Bishop whom he adored. He is also survived by his best friend of 45 years, Martin McDonald. Calling hours will be Friday, July 21 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Clifford Funeral Home, 2 Washington Street, Rutland, VT. Funeral services will be at 1:00 PM on Saturday, July 22 at St. Bridget Church, 28 Church Street, West Rutland, VT followed by a graveside service at Sacred Heart Cemetery.
