Paul J. Bishop WEST RUTLAND — Paul J. Bishop of West Rutland passed away on July 17, 2023. He was the husband of Cecelia Bishop of West Rutland. Visiting hours will be held Friday July 21, 2023 from 4 to 7 PM at Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. Funeral Services will be held Saturday July 22, 2023 at 1:00PM at St. Bridgets Church in West Rutland. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in West Rutland. A full obituary will appear in the Rutland Herald on Friday July 21, 2023. Arrangements are under the Direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
