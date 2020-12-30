Paul J. Giannitti RUTLAND — Paul J. Giannitti, 55, died on Dec. 23, 2020, of lymphoma. Most recently residing in Rutland, Vermont, Paul was born and raised in Stamford, Connecticut, where he graduated from Stamford Catholic High School in 1983. After graduating from Green Mountain College in 1987, Paul worked in various outdoor recreation positions in New England, Oregon and Washington. Survivors include his son, Ian Giannitti of Portland, Oregon; and brother, Michael Giannitti of North Bennington, Vermont. Due to COVID-19, services will be private. Guestbook condolences may be made at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net.
