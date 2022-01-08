Paul J. Kipphut POULTNEY — Paul Joseph Kipphut, 88, formerly of Poultney, Vermont, passed away peacefully on Dec. 27, 2021, in Manahawkin, New Jersey. He was born on Feb. 8, 1933, in Stamford, Connecticut, to Charles and Catherine (Meehan) Kipphut. After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army airborne as a paratrooper during the Korean War. On Sept. 11, 1954, he married Elizabeth Ann Harding in Stamford, Connecticut. Paul worked full time as a union “tin knocker” and sheet metal fabricator, and dabbled in real estate. After visiting Vermont a few times, they were drawn to a country life. In 1967, they moved their family to Poultney, Vermont. In “PK” fashion, they did not just move to Vermont, they disassembled a house in Connecticut, transported it board by board to Vermont, then reassembled and built their new home on a perfect hilltop. That feat in and of itself was the epitome of the ambition and determination which he lived by. After establishing the homestead, their new country lifestyle promptly developed into a gentleman’s dairy farm with livestock, beloved horses and extensive gardens that enriched their lives. Paul was an entrepreneur and innovator at heart. He was an artisan of many talents and interests, and his mind never stopped crafting his path. After an education in farming, he and Ann owned and operated K Transit, providing municipal school bus transportation for both Poultney and Pawlet for 12 years. He was involved in the local community, serving on the school board and as a selectman in Poultney for many years. They established Kip’s Wharf Marina in 1978, which provided boating services to both Lake St. Catherine and Lake Bomoseen for almost 20 years. Other local endeavors included Dial-A-Ride in Rutland, L.B. Auto in Bomoseen, Consolidated Auto Recyclers in West Rutland, and Howe Outlet Warehouse in Howe Center. Early in his retirement, he and Ann lived in Castleton, Vermont, and spent their winters in New Smyrna Beach, Florida. After Ann’s passing in 2007, Paul moved around a bit searching for a peace and purpose that had eluded him since losing the love of his life. Although he tried to make his way without her, he was unsettled and lost without our family matriarch. The youngest of three brothers, a redhead, and a strong Catholic faith, Paul’s character was hardened as a youngster. Adding his German and Irish heritage, he developed a distinct and honed personality which was original, and truly one of a kind. He and Ann were old-school parents, whom their children are grateful to have had. He was an extremely hard worker, with a work-ethic unmatched, dedicated and consumed by his many ventures. He was proud of the family they raised. His grandchildren brought him joy and he loved hearing about his great-grandchildren. In his final days, he spoke fondly of his love for his children and their families, and how happy he was for our bonds and unity. He was humbled to recognize the legacy they would leave behind that will continue to grow. Survivors include six children and their families, eldest son Danny Kipphut and wife Amy, of Concord, New Hampshire; daughter Deborah Morse and husband Ronald, of Poultney, Vermont; daughter Elizabeth Ann Kipphut, of Balitmore, Maryland; daughter Diane Almonte and ex-husband John, of South Yarmouth, Massachusetts; son Paul Kipphut Jr. and ex-wife Christine, of Holts Summit, Missouri; daughter Pamela Alexander and husband Keith, of Fair Haven, Vermont. Also surviving are 15 grandchildren, Heather (Adam) Dodge, Jeffrey (Nicole) Kipphut, Joshua Morse, Justin (Grace) Morse, Jackson (Kelsey) Morse, Anthony Almonte, Jonathan Almonte, Christine Almonte, Samantha Almonte, Amelia Kipphut, Quinlan Kipphut, Jillian Kipphut, Ryan Alexander, Kevin Alexander, Elizabeth Ann Alexander; 10 great-grandchildren, Damon and Dante Morse, Greta Morse, Calvin and Cameron Morse, Rowan and Briar Kipphut, Grace and Hudson Dodge and Lorelai Rooney; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins. It brings comfort knowing he is now reunited with family gone before him, parents; wife; two brothers, Charles Kipphut, of New Hampshire, and Thomas Kipphut, of Connecticut. Following Paul’s passing, his sister, Mary Bowan, of North Dakota, passed away, just a week behind him. The Kipphut family expresses their sincerest gratitude and appreciation to his friend and companion, Marilyn Ramiza, of Barnegat, New Jersey, who brought joy to Dad’s life in recent years; and to Southern Ocean Center and Medical Center for their care and treatment in 2021. A special thank you to Dean Woodward at Southern Ocean Center for providing weekly Zoom calls. These were significant for all of us; we are extremely thankful to have had them and for his efforts and compassion. Arrangements are under the direction of Durfee Funeral Home. A funeral service is postponed until the spring; details will be announced in the Rutland Herald at a later date.
