Paul J. Senecal WHITEHALL, N.Y. —Paul J. Senecal, 88, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at Glens Falls Hospital, after a brief illness. Born Oct. 15, 1932, in Mount Holly, Vermont, he was the son of the late Paul and Catherine (Phelps) Senecal. He graduated from Whitehall High School in 1951 and from 1952 to 1956, proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. On Oct. 26, 1952, Paul married the love of his life, Clara Tooley, at the Salem Methodist Church in Salem, New York, and together, they raised three children. In 1956, after separation from the Air Force, Paul started his career with the United States Department of Agriculture as a food inspector. In 1962, Paul, Clara and their children returned to Whitehall, New York, and together, opened Paul’s Mobil Station in Poultney, Vermont. After many successful years in the family business, Paul and Clara retired in 1989 so that they could enjoy the winter months together in warm Lakeland, Florida, and their summer months in New York by their swimming pool with their beloved grandchildren. Paul was an avid golfer and enjoyed spending as much time as possible with his children and grandchildren. Paul enjoyed classic cars and he and Clara were often seen touring around town in their Model-T or Oldsmobile convertible. In addition to his parents, Paul was predeceased by his loving wife, Clara; his youngest son, Gary Senecal; sisters-in-law Carol Senecal and Marilyn (Tooley) Brilyea; brother-in-law Tom Tierney; grandson Joseph Ray Jr.; and great-grandson Braden Ray. Left to cherish his memory include his son, Dale Senecal; daughter Debbie Pecue and husband Roy; brother Wayne Senecal, sister Elaine (Senecal) Jones; sister-in-law Pat (Tooley) Tierney; brother-in-law Robert Brilyea; six grandchildren, Larry Sweet, Angel Ray, Lindsay (Senecal) Johnson, Brian Ray, Michelle Senecal and Melissa (Senecal) Loya; along with several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. Services and burial will be performed at a later date when family can gather. Arrangements are under the direction of Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall, New York. Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com
