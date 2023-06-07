Paul J. Thomas BOMOSEEN — Paul, 75, passed away at 3:08 (yes .308) on May 31, 2023. He was born in Ludlow, VT and later moved to Benson, VT where he spent many years. Paul joined the the army after High school and proudly served our country as a combat veteran in Vietnam. Upon leaving the service he married Nancy Washburn of Benson. They briefly lived in Denver, Colorado where he attended Colorado school of trades for gunsmithing. In Benson he worked in construction, as a deputy game warden and was later hired by CVPS, where he worked for nearly 30 years. At this point the family had to relocate to Bomoseen where he resided until his death. As November came around each year Paul became as elusive as the game that he pursued. He focused on only the largest bucks in the most remote parts of some of VT's largest forests. He was a most skilled woodsman with a keen sense of direction. This is where he forged his best friendships and truly left his legacy. Paul is survived by his son Matthew Thomas (Kimberly). A daughter Katy Thomas (Kevin) and a grandson Conor. He was predeceased just 3 months by his wife of nearly 50 years, Nancy. At Paul's request no service will be held. Both Paul and Nancy will be returning home to Benson's Fair View Cemetery. Paul's family would like to express our gratitude to the fine people at Bayada.
As a young child a man known to me as Cowboy worked for my Father. He did whatever jobs my Father asked him to do. The job that left a life long impression on this child was the day he put our new swing set together. I don't think I ever called him Paul or Mr. Thomas ever. Always Cowboy. May you find the comfort of your loving wife once again. I offer my sympathy to his children and their families. Teresa Howard
