Paul K. Kraby RUTLAND — Paul Kenneth Kraby, of Rutland, Vermont, 79, passed away peacefully with family in Lakeland, Florida, on Dec. 22, 2021. Born in Decorah, Iowa, on June 27, 1942, to Kenneth and Katherine (Heaton) Kraby. Paul is survived by his sons, Jason and Christopher Kraby; grandsons, Marlon and Jaxson; and sister, Kathleen Ladish. He was predeceased by his father, mother and brother, Larry Kraby. Paul was raised in Iowa and then Wisconsin in the late-'40s and '50s. He took on responsibility at the early age of 11 and worked on a local farm in the summertime to earn money for the family to make ends meet. Much of his spare time was spent at home caring for and raising his younger sister, Kathleen, and also with the local Boy Scout Troop. Later on, during high school, he liked football and loved his cars. After high school, he joined the Air Force Reserves for several years, boxed for a short time, tried recreational flying, and landed a job at General Telephone. He would spend the next 50 years climbing poles and working on every kind of phone system from the old party lines of the '60s, to modern day fiber optics. For a few of those years, he even achieved perfect attendance. He loved his job, frequently working late in the night to repair downed Telco lines. He also just loved communication, in general. The lines he watched over connected him with the customers he got to know through the years. Paul was a people-person and loved a good conversation or story. He also spent time later in life working on raising money for the March of Dimes. Paul was able to hit the $120,000 mark by the end of his participation in fundraising. In his spare time, he loved attending car shows and air shows, but mostly he enjoyed spending time outdoors. He always said he was born 100 years too late. I believe he imagined he could have been a mountain man frontier trapper. He carried with him from a young age a sense of kindness and selfless duty for those with a tougher lot in life. He did a lot of good for a whole lot of people and didn’t ask for anything in return. He took care of his family and passed on some valuable life lessons. He will be missed by all who knew him. A remembrance of life will be held June 26, 2022, in the Killington area at a location to be announced. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the March of Dimes.
