Paul Miglorie RUTLAND — Paul Miglorie, 58, of Rutland, died Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at his residence, following a battle with cancer. He was born in Rutland, Sept. 18, 1963, the son of Patrick Joseph and Marjorie (Knapp) Miglorie. Having a passion for cooking, he began his culinary journey at Ted’s Pizza and continued up to the Killington area where he worked at several fine dining establishments. His interest in hunting and fishing led him to an adventure of a lifetime at an exclusive hunting and fishing lodge in Alaska. Paul is survived by his wife, Diane Nadeau, of Rutland; his brothers, Patrick (Karen) Miglorie Jr., of South Carolina, Brian Miglorie, of Vermont, and Chris Miglorie, of New Hampshire; sisters, Marie Knapp, of Vermont, and Michelle (Kirk) Porter, of New Hampshire; and sister-in-law, Cindy Healy, of Vermont; stepchildren, Ethan Gaiotti, Andi Mae Lena and Doug Brown; several step-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family; and special lifelong friends, Charlie Coombs, Tim Considine, Roberta Lemay and Brian Scott. He was predeceased by his parents; his brother, Bernie Knapp; and nephew, Corey. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland.
