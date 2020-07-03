Paul P. Ronca RUTLAND — Paul P. Ronca, 66, of Rutland died June 22, 2020, at Vermont Veterans Home in Bennington. He was born in Italy Feb. 4, 1954, the son of Michael and Carmela Ronca. Paul was a graduate of Mount St. Joseph Academy class of 1972. He was a U.S. Army veteran and later was employed as an Intelligence Officer with NATO of the U.S. government. Among his military awards were the sharpshooter badge with rifle and hand grenade bars and the Meritorious Service Medal. Surviving are cousins in Italy. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Rutland. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.