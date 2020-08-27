Paul "Pat" Young RUTLAND — Paul “Pat" Young, 91, of Rutland passed away on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at the Meadows in Rutland. Pat was born Aug. 27, 1928, on the family farm in Tinmouth, Vermont, the son of Truman and Eva (Budlong) Young. Mr. Young grew up in Tinmouth and been a longtime resident of Wallingford prior to relocating to Rutland in 2007. He was drafted into the U.S. Army and served two years in Germany during the Korean War. Mr. Young was a member of the Chipman Lodge #52 Free and Accepted Masons and the Ralph H. Pickett American Legion Post #52 in Wallingford for over 50 years. He enjoyed photography and playing Santa Claus, ringing his prized sleigh bells, bringing a smile and laughter to all who knew him. He was also the Easter Bunny at General Electric. Mr. Young had been employed by True Temper in Wallingford for 33 years and for eight years by the General Electric Co. prior to his retirement in 1993. He is survived by a brother, Richard of Pahrump, Nevada; several nieces and nephews; and dear friends, the Michael Seward family. He was predeceased by four brothers, Robert, Truman, Hadwin and Hugh; and seven sisters, Lillian, Ruth, Josephine, Helen, Charlotte, Elizabeth and Theresa. A graveside service with military honors will be held for family and close friends on Monday, Aug. 31, at 1 p.m. in the Tinmouth Cemetery.
