Paul S. Spicer SPRINGFIELD — Paul S. Spicer, 75, died Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Springfield Health & Rehabilitation Center, surrounded by family. He was born Feb. 25, 1944, in Springfield, the son of Gordon and Eugenie (Waldo) Spicer. He graduated from Springfield High School and earned associate degrees in accounting and business management. Mr. Spicer worked as a machinist at Fellows Gear Shaper for 42 years. He owned his own race car, was a fan of the Red Sox, the Patriots, Jeff Gordon, Richard Petty, and enjoyed collecting sports cards. Survivors include his children Paul Spicer, Terri Rogers, Valerie Ovitt, Vicki Spicer-Olmsted, all of Springfield, and Dee Bark, of Charlestown, New Hampshire; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, stepbrothers and sisters. He was predeceased by his parents and stepfather Bert Stevens; son Raymond Kinchen and daughter Bonnie Spicer; brother Bob Spicer and sister Carla Clark. Calling hours are from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at the Springfield VFW. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery, North Springfield, at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home.
