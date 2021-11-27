Paul “Pud” Smith CHARLESTOWN, N.H. — Paul Wendell “Pud” Smith, 80, Charlestown, New Hampshire, passed away peacefully on Nov. 15, 2021, at Valley Regional Hospital, with his wife, Sylvia Smith, and his loving family by his side. Paul was born on June 26, 1941, in Proctor, Vermont, to Wendell and Elizabeth “Betty” Smith. He was the oldest of three sons. Paul had three children with his first wife, Joan Smith, who predeceased him in 1996. He is survived by his wife, Sylvia M. Smith, of Charlestown, New Hampshire; a younger brother, Roger Smith and his wife, Barb, of Proctor, Vermont; sister-in-law Shelley Smith Lawrence, of Chittenden, Vermont; daughter Elaine Tobias and her husband, Chris, of Charlestown, New Hampshire; daughter Paula Miller and her husband, Terry, of Unity, New Hampshire; son Timothy Smith and his wife Patty, of Paso Robles, California; stepdaughter Linda Simpson, of Claremont, New Hampshire; stepson Donald Simpson, of Bradenton, Florida; six grandchildren, Anthony, Kimmy, Curtis, Meagan, Jessy and Casey; six step-grandchildren, Michelle, Dotty, Bruce, Brian, Megan and Danielle. He also is survived by 18 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Paul was also predeceased by his father and mother, and a younger brother, Wendell “Stub” Smith. Paul was a mechanic early on in life and quickly transitioned to driving truck. He owned P & J Trucking along with his wife, Sylvia, and was in the trucking industry for over 50 years. He received the Golden Achievement Award from American Truck Historical Society. Paul retired from his life behind the wheel when he was 76 years old. Paul enjoyed spending time with his family, riding his Harley-Davidson, and watching NASCAR. Paul will be missed. A memorial service for Paul will be held on Dec. 4, 2021, with a calling hour between 12 and 1 p.m. with the service starting at 1 p.m. at Stringer Funeral Home, 146 Broad St., Claremont, New Hampshire. A reception will be immediately following the service, at Charlestown Memorial VFW, 365 Lovers Lane Road, Charlestown, New Hampshire. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memphis, TN, in loving memory of Paul W. Smith.
