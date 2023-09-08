Paul Valente Jr RUTLAND — Paul Valente, 49 of Rutland died Monday, September 4, 2023, at his residence. Friends may call from 5 to 7 PM on Wednesday, September 13, at the Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday September 14 in the Cedar Grove Cemetery in Fair Haven. For a complete obituary, please visit aldousfuneralhome .com
