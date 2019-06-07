Paul W. Truax CHESTER/HINESBURG — A graveside committal service with military honors for Paul W. Truax, 83, who passed away on April 23, 2019 will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, June 17, 2019 at the Village Cemetery in Hinesburg, Vermont. Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield is assisting with arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.