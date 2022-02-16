Paula A. Pockette RUTLAND — Paula A. Pockette passed away on Feb. 8, 2022. She was born in Everett, Massachusetts, daughter of Augustus and Florence Augello. She was employed as a supervisor for Hardware Mutual Insurance before marrying Charles F. Pockette in 1956. Moving to Vermont, they partnered many businesses, including the Tastee Bakery in Rutland. She was a former member of Catholic Daughters and The Elks Emblem Club. Notably, she was especially devoted to her family and a loyal friend. Survivors include three children, Karen Gordon, Robert Pockette and Diane (Michael) LeClair; five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; and beloved sister, Susanne Giudice. She was predeceased by husband Charles in 2016 and a granddaughter. Private arrangements will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.