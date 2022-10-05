Paula A. Jones MYRTLE BEACH, SC — Paula Ann Jones, 66, of Myrtle Beach, SC sadly passed away on September 23, 2022 after a lengthy illness. Paula was born to Paul and Nancy Jones on December 16, 1955. After graduating from Poultney High School, Paula attended Green Mountain College where she received an Associates Degree as a Certified Medical Assistant. Paula went on to work in the medical field spanning 35 years, Castleton Medical Center, Glennsfalls Urology, 21st Oncology. Her family will remember her as a dedicated person who absolutely enjoyed working in the medical field and helping others. She was the type of person who loved arts, crafts, sewing & painting. She was extremely dedicated at every endeavor she attempted while always seeking and achieving perfection. Paula was predeceased by her Grandparents Thomas & Catherine Jones, S. Burton & Emily Heath, her father Paul Price Jones, her brother Paul“Terry”Jones, many Aunts & Uncles, Paula is survived by her loving mother Nancy Heath Jones of Myrtle Beach, SC, brother: Edward Jones of Myrtle Beach, SC, brother & sister in-law: Timothy & Linda Jones of Poultney, VT, Aunt Ruth Jones of Poultney, Vt, Uncle & Aunt Burton & Linda Heath of Websterville, VT, nieces & nephews: Ashley & Mike Zuzevich, Heidi & Jared Baker, Schuyler Byrne, Noah Byrne,1 great niece, Kensington Byrne, 3 great nephews: Heath Baker, Benjamin & Jack Zuzevich, and numerous cousins. Please join us for a 12pm graveside memorial at Poultney Cemetery followed by a celebration of her life at the Poultney Legion 12-4pm, Saturday afternoon October 8th, 2022. In Lieu of flowers,the family asks that you recognize your local Hospice organization by helping or supporting their most generous and loving cause. Online condolences may be expressed at www.burroughsfh.com Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet, SC (843.651.1440) is assisting the family.
