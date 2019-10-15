Paula C. Fells RUTLAND — Paula C. Fells died suddenly Oct. 9, 2019 at RRMC. She was born on May 29,1955. Survivors include her husband, Richard Bloomer; son Daniel Brown; mother Marlene Quinn; two brothers, Robert Quinn and Kevin Quinn; brother-in-law John Browe; granddaughter Mackenzie Warner; one great granddaughter, two sister-in-laws, two nephews and a niece. She was predeceased by her husband, Michael Fells, her father Robert Quinn and sister Linda Quinn There will be a celebration of Paula’s life at later date.
