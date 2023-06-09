Paula Dockum Cole MT HOLLY — Paula Dockum Cole of Mt. Holly and most recently of Gower, Missouri, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on May 19, 2023. Paula was the oldest of five children, born to Harold and Arlene Dockum on June 30, 1947, in Bennington, Vermont. Paula grew up in Cavendish, Vermont, graduating in 1964 from Black River High School. After attending nursing school in Burlington, she married the love of her life, Victor Cole, on January 26, 1968. On that joyous day, they began their life and family together. Paula and Vic were residents of Essex Vermont, Manassas Virginia and Rutland Vermont. Paula and Vic finally settled on purchasing a farmhouse in Mt. Holly in 2011, where she and Vic established the Frog Pond Blueberry Farm. Paula cared deeply for all people in her life. She spent much of her working career with Blodgett Ovens and IBM. She worked as a paraeducator at Mt. Holly Elementary School for several years, mentoring and teaching local children. Beyond her professional careers, Paula was an energetic, fun-spirited soul of many passions and lived a joyful life. She was known for her delicious cooking and holiday gatherings with family and friends. She enjoyed quilting, reading, gardening, music and singing, cross-country skiing, and playing a good game of tennis. Paula loved travel, culture and good living. Paula is predeceased by her husband, Victor, her parents Harold and Arlene, and her siblings Tommy and Debbie. She is survived by her three children, Stacey of New York, New York, Andrea of Burlington, and Greg and Fran Cole of Kansas City, Mo. She, too, leaves behind her grandchildren, her sister Harriet White of Tennessee, brother Peter Dockum and his wife Marcia of Ludlow, and a vast extended family. Paula lived by the quote from Ram Dass “We are all walking each other home.” A celebration of life will take place on June 30, 2023 at 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the Belmont Library Community Center. ● Memorial contributions can be made in Paula’s memory to the Lucy Mackenzie Humane Society, 4832 Rt. 44 West Windsor, Vt 05089
