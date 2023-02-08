Paula J. Bunnell RUTLAND — Paula Jean Bunnell, 85 of Rutland died Saturday morning February 4, 2023 at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was born on January 12, 1938 in North Conway, NH the daughter of Kermit and Doris (Burke) Horne. Mrs. Bunnell graduated from the Portsmouth (NH) High School in 1955. She married Arnold “Sonny” Bunnell on January 16, 1982. Mrs. Bunnell was employed as a secretary by the Rutland Regional Medical Center for several years until she retired in 1983 due to her failing health. She was a member of the Women of the Moose and served as a past grand regent and a member of the United Commercial Travels where she serves as past grand councilor. Mrs. Bunnell enjoyed arranging flowers, baking, and doing needlework. Survivors include her husband Arnold “Sonny” Bunnell of Rutland, 2 stepdaughters Marilyn Link of West Rutland and Charlotte Lynn Bunnell of Rutland, a stepson Thomas Raymond of Rutland, 8 grandchildren, several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by 2 sons Roy Lacey and Dwane Lacey and 3 stepsisters Clair Melvin, Evelyn Staples and Eleanor White and a stepbrother Richard Staples. Friends may call from 2pm until 4pm on Thursday Feb 9, 2023, at the Aldous Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held 4pm Thursday at the Funeral Home. Burial will a later date in the Evergreen Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, PO Box 417005 , Boston, MA 02241-7005
