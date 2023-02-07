Paula J. Bunnell RUTLAND — Paula Jean Bunnell, 85 of Rutland died Saturday morning February 4, 2023, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. Arrangements are pending with the Aldous Funeral Home.
Updated: February 7, 2023 @ 2:55 am
