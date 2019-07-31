Paula J. Dahlin rites PROCTOR — The funeral service for Paula J. Dahlin, 64, who died July 17, 2019, was held Saturday, July 27, at St. Dominic’s Church in Proctor. Officiating was the Rev. Avelino Vahl, pastor. Burial followed in Riverside Cemetery in Proctor. Stu James was the organist. Louise Clarino was the vocalist. Arrangements were by Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
