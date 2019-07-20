Paula J. Dahlin PROCTOR — Paula J. Dahlin, 64, of Proctor, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at The Pines at Rutland. She was born in Proctor, July 1, 1955, the daughter of Paul and Aline (Dupuis) LaPine. Paula was a graduate of Proctor High School class of 1973. On June 1, 1974, she married Gregory T. Dahlin Sr. at St. Dominic's Church in Proctor. Paula was employed at General Electric Co. for many years, retiring in 2009. She enjoyed her grandchildren, her cats, cooking, baking and entertaining. Surviving are her husband, Greg, of Proctor; one son, Gregory T. Dahlin Jr. and wife Gwen, of West Rutland; one daughter, Ashley Bergendahl and husband Erik, of Rutland; two sisters Linda Beaudin, of Rutland, and Allison Wernhoff and husband Steve, of Forest Dale; one brother, Edward E. LaPine and wife Linda, of Millbrook, AL; two grandchildren Callie and Owen Dahlin; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents. There are no visiting hours Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Dominic’s Church in Proctor. Officiating will be Rev. Avellino Vahl, pastor. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery. A reception will follow. A special thank you from Paula’s family goes to Patricia Westburg and Linda Beaudin for their kindness and care. Contributions may be made to Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Association, (ALS Assn.), C/O Clifford Funeral Home, 2 Washington St., Rutland, VT 05701.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.