Paula Jackson Roy BRUNSWICK, Maine — Paula Faye "Pookie" Jackson Roy, 54, of Brunswick, returned home to her Heavenly Father on Friday, June 18, 2021. Paula was born on June 26, 1966, to Paul and Joyce Jackson, in Brunswick. Paula was an incredibly talented artist who enjoyed sharing her works with loved ones. Her pieces are on display in Bath City Hall, Litchfield Plains Baptist Church, as well as throughout the homes of loved ones. Paula was also a talented musician and singer who played bass. Bluegrass and southern gospel music were her favorites. She loved serving the Lord through her talents and they will be missed greatly. Paula was predeceased by her parents, Paul and Joyce; and sister, Amy Chase. She is survived by her two daughters, Chelsea Pherigo, of Bath, Payton Hinds, of Lisbon Falls; her siblings, Candace Barrett, of Lisbon Falls, George Jackson, of Helena, Montana, Timothy Jackson, of Brandon, Vermont, and Beth Cole, of Leicester, Vermont; and many nieces and nephews. There will be a Celebration of her Life on her birthday, Saturday, June 26, at 11 a.m. at the Litchfield Plains Baptist Church. Lite lunch to follow. Donations can be made to the Midcoast Senior Health Center in Paula's name.
