Pauline A. Coloutti RUTLAND — Pauline A. Coloutti, 95, died Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at The Pines at Rutland. Formerly a Rutland resident, Pauline had been living the last two years in northern Vermont. Most recently, she resided in assisted living at the Canterbury Inn, St. Johnsbury, Vermont. She was born April 24, 1925, in Rutland, the daughter of Kasmier and Carolina (Pakalnec) Ostrowski. Pauline was a 1944 graduate of Proctor High School and of the Wilford Academy of Hair Design in New York City. On July 12, 1952, she married Dominic J. Coloutti in Proctor. They had one son, Dominic Jr. She was a hairdresser at Bertha’s Beauty Shop for 13 years and opened up her own shop called Pauline’s Beauty Mart on Lincoln Avenue. Pauline enjoyed cooking, gardening, animals, bowling, bingo and traveling. She was also known for her sense of humor and memorized jokes to share with others. She was a kind and giving community member wherever she lived. She was a devoted member of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Survivors include her son, Dominic J. Coloutti Jr. of Littleton, New Hampshire, and his longtime partner, Mary Bingman. She leaves a brother-in-law, Joseph Coloutti and wife Jean of Rutland; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Pauline was predeceased by her husband, Dominic, in 2018; two sisters, Mary Stomper and Sophie Hier; and a brother, Kasmier “Kay” Ostrowski. A graveside funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. Online remembrances may be viewed at their website. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Immaculate Heart of Mary Church.
