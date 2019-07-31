Pauline Austin rites RUTLAND — The funeral service for Pauline (Orzech) Austin, 85, who died June 30, 2019, was held Saturday, July 27, at Christ the King Church. Officiating was her son, the Rev. Luke P. Austin. The Rev. Thomas Mattison offered the homily. Concelebrants were the Most Reverend Christopher J. Coyne, Bishop of Burlington, the Most Reverend Salvatore J. Matano, Bishop of Rochester, the Rev. Msgr. Bernard W. Bourgeois, pastor of Christ the King, and numerous Brother priests. Words of remembrance were offered by her niece, Carol. Bearers were David Austin Jr., son; Ian, Luke and Sam Strohbehn, grandsons; David Bourret and James Gorske, nephews. Prayers of Committal were recited in Evergreen Cemetery by the Rev. Matthew Rensch of Christ the King Church. Prayer services were held Friday at Clifford Funeral Home.
