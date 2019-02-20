Pauline E. Capron CHESTER — Pauline E. "Polly" Capron, 96, died Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at her home. She was born Oct. 27, 1922, in Weston, the daughter of Susie Ellen (Pease) and Henry Clifford Gabert. She graduated from Chester High School in 1940 and Wilford Academy in Boston in 1941. On May 6, 1943, she married Joseph Earl Capron. Mrs. Capron worked at, and later owned, the Vogue Beauty Shop in Chester until her retirement in 1987. She was a Girl Scout leader and enjoyed sewing, knitting, gardening, playing cards, as well as designing her own home of 50 years. Survivors include her daughter, Sandra Vincent, of Chester; two grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, a great-great-granddaughter; and her sister, Virginia "Ginny" Blanchard, of Springfield. She was predeceased by her husband, Earl Capron, in May 1998; a brother, Fay Gabert; and sisters Vivian Gabert and Lillian Hart. The memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 6, at Chester Congregational Church, with the Rev. Susan Moody officiating. Burial will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 4, in Danville Green Cemetery, followed by a reception at Danville Congregational Church. Memorial contributions may be made to Chester-Andover Food Shelf. Arrangements are by Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield.
