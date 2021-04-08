Pauline (Jones) LaPoint SOUTH POULTNEY — Pauline Price (Jones) LaPoint transitioned peacefully to eternal paradise on April 5, 2021, at The Pines at Rutland nursing home. She was born on Dec. 29, 1929, and resided in South Poultney her entire life. Pauline was a proud member of the Poultney American Legion Auxiliary and throughout her life, enjoyed playing bingo and cards with friends and family. For many years, she worked at the dress factory in Poultney. Pauline was predeceased by her husband, Francis LaPoint; and her parents, Thomas Price Jones and Catherine (Thomas) Jones, whom she selflessly cared for until their deaths. She was also preceded in death by her 16 siblings, Kenneth, Howell, Thomas, Florence Constantine, Blodwen Boule, Robert, Raymond, Ruth Dente, Gordon, (twins) Donald and Dorothy Gerstenmaier, (twin) Paul, (triplets) Clayton, Catherine Smith, Clifford, and Hayden, all sharing the middle name of “Price.” Pauline is survived by her son, Ronald Price Jones of Barrington, New Hampshire, his partner, Kelly Russell of Kittery, Maine; and many special extended family and friends. A heartfelt thanks to Pauline’s nieces, nurses Linda Bemis and Deb Houghton, as well as the caregivers at both Rutland Regional Medical Center and The Pines. Friends may call at the Roberts-Aubin Funeral Home on Monday, April 12, 2021, at 10 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the Poultney Cemetery. Memorial contributions made be made to the American Legion Auxiliary - J. Claire Carmody Unit 39, 689 Granville St., Poultney, VT 05764; or to the Poultney Area St. David’s Society, 60 Norton Ave., Poultney, VT 05764. Arrangements are under the direction of the Roberts-Aubin Funeral Home. Online condolences at www.robertsaubinfuneralhome.com. “Nes cawn eto gwrdd.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.