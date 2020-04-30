Pauline M. Clifford RUTLAND — Pauline M. Clifford, 96, died April 28, 2020, at The Pines at Rutland. She was born in Rutland June 25, 1923, daughter of Thomas and Pauline (Baldwin) Traynor. She was a 1941 graduate of Mount St. Joseph Academy. Pauline married John C. Clifford Dec. 6, 1944, in Albany, New York. Pauline worked at Huntoon Business Machines and Rutland City Public Schools where she was also a foster grandparent. Surviving are a daughter, Nancy A. Clifford and her companion, Raelene Bardwell of Bennington; three sons, Michael Clifford (Charleen) of LaFeria, Texas, Jack Clifford (Martha) of Castleton and Paul Clifford (Lisa) of Rutland; 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, John C. Clifford, in 2003; a daughter, Jeanne Holleman, in 2007; two brothers, Willard and Allan Traynor; an infant son, Timothy P. Clifford, in 1956. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later date in Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. Private burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rutland County Humane Society, Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.