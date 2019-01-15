Pauline M. McMahon rites RUTLAND — The funeral service for Pauline M. McMahon, 92, who died Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, was held Saturday at Aldous Funeral Home. Pastor Susan Dumas officiated, assisted by Pastor Stephen Dumas. Vocalist was Donna Jones. Words of remembrance were by her daughter, Lori Pawlaczyk, and a poem was by her son-in-law, Stanley Pawlaczyk. A reception followed at the Castleton American Legion hall. Burial will be at a later date in South Street Cemetery in Proctor. Memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association.
