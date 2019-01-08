Pauline M. McMahon RUTLAND — Pauline M. McMahon, 92, of Rutland, died Thursday evening, Jan. 3, 2019, at The Pines, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on Nov. 3, 1926, in Proctor, the daughter of Michael and Mary (Paszuhance) Elnicki. She married Clarence W. "Red" McMahon on Nov. 21, 1943, in Brandon. Pauline was a loving and devoted wife, and mother, as well as grandmother. She played a very important role in raising her grandchildren. Pauline had a strong faith in God which she always shared with her family and friends. Along with raising a family, Pauline worked as a seamstress and caregiver. Her personal time was spent enjoying car rides with her husband and family, and hosting barbecues by the pool for family and friends. Pauline had a special talent for interior decorating her home, flower gardening, and enjoyed cooking, especially Czechoslovakian food. She loved animals, especially the dogs she had throughout her life. Pauline is survived by her son, Robert McMahon, of Wallingford, and wife Jeri Harris, of Wallingford; her daughter, Lori Pawlaczyk and husband Stanley, of Rutland; three grandchildren Jody McMahon, Rachael Pawlaczyk, Joshua Pawlaczyk; a great-grandson, Ezra McMahon; a great-great-grandson, Elijah; and by many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by husband, Clarence, of 65 years; her son, Clarence Jr.; her two sisters Mildred Higgins and Anne Bofinger; her four brothers Mike Elnicki, Charles Elnicki, James Elnicki and Frank Elnicki. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Jan. 12, at the Aldous Funeral Home. Burial will be at a later date in the South Street Cemetery in Proctor. There will be no calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
