Pauline M. Worthen rites FAIR HAVEN — The private memorial service for Pauline “Toddy” M. Worthen, 98, who died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, was held at Our Lady of Seven Dolors Church. The Rev Erik Ugochukwu, pastor, officiated. The organist was Vaughn Watson, and the soloist was Rosie Doran. The Irish blessing was sung by Lori Renninger. Burial followed in St. Mary Cemetery in Fair Haven. The bagpiper was Francis Dechame. A memorial Mass will be celebrated in the summer of 2021. Memorial contributions may be made to Fair Haven Free Library or Castleton Community Senior Center. Arrangements were by Durfee Funeral Home.
