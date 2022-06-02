Pauline Orzech Sutkoski WEST RUTLAND — Pauline Orzech Sutkoski, a lifelong resident of West Rutland, passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at the age of 93. She was born on March 19, 1929, a daughter to Walter and Bernice Orzech. She graduated from West Rutland High School and later married Henry “Red” Sutkoski on Jan. 3, 1959. For decades, Pauline helped her husband operate the Marble Valley Restaurant, better known as Red’s Place, in West Rutland. Not one to retire early, Pauline worked at One 2 One in Rutland until around age 80 helping to coordinate transportation for the area’s elderly and disabled so they could obtain medical services. Pauline was a longtime member of the West Rutland American Legion Auxiliary. A true New Englander, she was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox. She was a wizard at solving crossword puzzles and always figured out “Wheel of Fortune” puzzles before the contestants on TV did. Pauline also loved the grace and power shown in televised figure skating competitions she so often watched. Pauline is survived by her daughter, Lynn Jenne and husband David, of West Rutland, Vermont; son John “Matt” Sutkoski and husband Jeff Modereger, of St. Albans, Vermont; daughter Laurie Carrara and husband Bennie, of Shrewsbury, Vermont; and her beloved cat, Oscar. Pauline was predeceased by her husband, Henry “Red” Sutkoski, in 2016; sister Sophia in 2013; and brother Joseph in 2012. We offer special thanks to Dr. Dierksen and staff and especially to her friend and caregiver, Rose LoCascio, for their kindness and compassion with Pauline. Pauline requested no services. In lieu of flowers, she asked that donations be made to the Rutland County Humane Society.
