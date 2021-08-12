Pauline P. Young BRANDON — The graveside service for Pauline P. Young, 90, who died May 6, 2021, will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, in Pine Hill Cemetery in Brandon. Arrangements are by Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
Updated: August 12, 2021 @ 4:55 am
