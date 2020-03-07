Pauline Pilcher BEAUFORT S.C. — Pauline Pilcher, 85, born June 4, 1934, passed away at her home in South Carolina on Feb. 26, 2020. She was preceded in death by her sons, Brian Schaner, Richard Schaner, Kevin Schaner; a daughter, Denise Coleman; and a brother, Robert Cyr. She leaves behind a loving husband, Charles Pilcher; a son, Christopher Schaner; a brother, Ernie Cyr; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed fishing, shrimping, crabbing, as well as her doll collection and just spending time with family. She was energetic, loving and caring, and went above and beyond to do for those around her. She will be greatly missed but will forever be in our hearts. There will be no public services.
