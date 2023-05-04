Pauline R. Torri RUTLAND — Pauline Rose Torri, 98, of Rutland died Tuesday evening May 2, 2023 at the Meadows in Rutland Town with her daughter by her side. She was born on August 27, 1924 in Bennington the daughter of Clayton and Lena (Goewey) Hulett. Mrs. Torri graduated from the Proctor High School in 1942 and the De Goesbriand School of Nursing in 1946. She was employed by the Putnam Memorial Hospital in Bennington for 30 years, Stanley tool Company in Shaftsbury for 5 years and the Dorset Visiting Nurse Association as a home heath care nurse and a school nurse for several years prior to her retirement. Mrs. Torri was a member of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. She enjoyed reading and was a longtime instructor for Bone Builders. Survivors include her daughter Wanda (Larry) Courcelle of Mendon, a step-daughter Suzi Torri of Sana Monica, CA, a sister Donna Marion of Massachusetts, 4 grandchildren, Jeff (Michele) Courcelle, Sarah (Mike) Kitchen, R. J. Harwood and Jeremy Harwood, 7 great grandchildren and nieces. She was predeceased by her husband Raymond Torri in 2002, a son Russell Harwood in 2008 and a step-son Peter Torri in 1999 and a granddaughter Nicole. Private burial will be at a later date in the Evergreen Cemetery in Arlington, VT Arrangements are by the Aldous Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Meadows Sunshine Fund.
