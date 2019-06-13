Pauline S. Grimes FAIR HAVEN — Pauline Simone Grimes, age 63, died Friday, June 7, 2019 at her home in Fair Haven following a long illness with Niemann Pick Disease Type C. Mrs. Grimes was born in Middlebury on January 16, 1956. She was the daughter of Paul and Christine (Christian) Rochon. She grew up in Fair Haven where she received her early education and graduated from Fair Haven Union High School, class of 1975. In her earlier years she had worked at STACO in Poultney. On November 25, 1983, she married David Charles Grimes in Fair Haven. She enjoyed cooking and especially baking. She is survived by her husband, of Fair Haven; a daughter, Jennifer Ann Grimes of Cornish, New Hampshire; her mother, Christine Christian; three brothers, Roger Rochon, Bernard Rochon, and Gene Rochon; sisters Bernadette Hanson and Rita McCullough; and several nieces, nephews & cousins. She was predeceased by her father and a sister, Lorraine Munger. Respecting her wishes, there will be a private graveside committal service and burial in Pine Hill Cemetery in Brandon at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Mallory Funeral Home in Fair Haven.
