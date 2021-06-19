Pauline T. Grottoli MIDDLE GRANVILLE, N.Y. – Pauline Teresa Grottoli, 93, passed away peacefully on June 17, 2021, at her home. Pauline was born on Oct. 18, 1927, in Granville. She was one of 12 children born to the late Henry and Catherine (Nealon) Pauquette. At the age of 15 she graduated from Granville High School. She married Cosimo Grottoli on Sept. 15, 1948. Her first job was at General Electric in Schenectady. Though she held many jobs throughout her life, she became a New York State certified pharmacy technician and followed that path for 35 years. She started her career at Granville Pharmacy (formerly Haskins Pharmacy) in addition to working at several other locations. Not that raising her large family wasn’t enough, Pauline was a communicant of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Roman Catholic Church and eventually St. Mary’s Church. She was also a member of the Mt. Carmel Altar Rosary Society. Pauline was an award-winning bowler and continued to bowl into her 80s. She participated in Bridge Club for many years. One of her great pleasures was a good Scrabble game while sipping a bourbon Old Fashioned. Over the years, the Grottoli homestead on Dayton Hill became the “place to be.” She loved gatherings, which frequently involved her beautifully decorated cakes and homemade pies. Pauline will be fondly remembered by many, especially her extended family including nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her parents, Pauline was predeceased by her husband Cosimo; an infant son, John Anthony; son, Francis; daughter, Ann Ellen (Renan) Blanco; and her siblings Helene Montesano, Madalyn Lawler, Veronica Aldous, Regina “Jean” Caiazza, Henry Pauquette, Katherine Buker, Leo Pauquette, Theodore “Teddy” Pauquette, Margaret “Peggy” Fennell and Wilfred “Bill” Pauquette. Left to cherish her love are her children, Mary (Bob) Bertram of Maine; Michael (Laurie) Grottoli of New York; Paula (Alfonso) Sanchez of California; Joseph Grottoli of New York; Teresa (Randy) Ameden of Vermont; Joann (Bob Byron) Hartmann of North Carolina; and Nicole (Cheryl) Backman-Grottoli of New York. Pauline was blessed with 14 grandchildren: Stacey (Bertram) Dudley, Amy (Bertram) Roongsang, Ciro Blanco, Paul Blanco, Emily (Blanco) Watson, Lisa (Grottoli) Roberts, Melissa (Grottoli) Moore, Rebecca (Grottoli) Patch, Amanda (Ameden) Bergeron, Angela (Ameden) Ryan, Andrea Ameden, Jay Hartmann, Allison Hartmann, Jack Backman-Grottoli; and 12.5 great grandchildren. Her only surviving sibling Joseph Pauquette of Florida will treasure her memory. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at noon at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, 23 Bulkley Ave., in Granville, with the Rev. Robert Powhida presiding. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Middle Granville. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Following the burial, the family will host a luncheon reception at 7 Dayton Hill in Middle Granville. The family would like to thank Dr. Stoutenburg and his staff at the C.R. Wood Cancer Center and the staff at the Infusion Center at Glens Falls Hospital. Donations may be directed to the C.R. Wood Cancer Center in her memory or to the Pauline and Cosimo Grottoli Scholarship Fund in care of Granville Central School, 58 Quaker St., Granville, NY 12832. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Robert M King Funeral Home in Granville.
