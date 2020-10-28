Paulne "Toddy" M. Worthen FAIR HAVEN — Pauline “Toddy” M. Worthen, 98, of Fair Haven died after a brief illness, on Sunday, Oct, 25, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was born on Oct. 15, 1922, in Fair Haven, Vermont, daughter of George and Pauline (Peppler) McCann. She graduated from Fair Haven High School. She met, and later married Robert “Bob” Worthen on Dec. 26, 1944, in Denver, Colorado. They made their home in Fair Haven and celebrated 68 years of marriage before Bob’s passing on Feb. 23, 2013. “Toddy” worked in the Fair Haven school system as a full-time para-educator for over 25 years. She continued to volunteer in the school after her retirement, listening to children read. She volunteered at the Fair Haven Free Library for over 25 years up until the week before her passing. She was recognized as a “Super Senior” for her work at the library. She was a faithful member of Our Lady of Seven Dolors Church. Over her many years attending there, she was very involved in many areas of parish life. She was well-known and loved by many in the community. Many of her former students often greeted her with a hug and shared memories of their school days with her. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her parents, as well as brothers, John McCann and Edward McCann. She is survived by her children, Robert J. “Rob” Worthen Jr. and wife Julie of Oviedo, Florida; Judith W. Gevry and husband Armand of Fair Haven; Michael J. Worthen and wife Margaret of Raleigh, North Carolina; and Jane W. Eaton and husband Harold of Woodstock, Vermont. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Toddy was an avid homemaker, wife, mother, teacher, grandmother, great-grandmother, volunteer and friend to many and will be sorely missed. A private funeral will be held on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Our Lady of Seven Dolors Church. A memorial Mass for family and friends will be celebrated in the summer of 2021. Memorial contributions may be made to the Fair Haven Free Library or the Castleton Community Senior Center. Arrangements by Durfee Funeral Home.
