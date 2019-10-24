Pauline Wall Young CASTLETON — Pauline Wall Young, 94, died Oct. 22, 2019, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, following a short illness. She was born Oct. 3, 1925, in Curwensville, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Wilbur and Bernice Wall. Following high school, she received RN certification at a Philadelphia nursing school. While working in New York City, she married George Young, of Castleton, and moved to Vermont to help on the family turkey farm for the next 69 years. Mrs. Young became the first full-time nurse employed by Castleton State College in 1964 and retired from there in 1988. She also aided the Red Cross for over 50 years. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, golf, baseball, the violin and traveling. Survivors include her sons Roger, of Greenwich, Connecticut, Paul, of Hinesburg, and Ralph, of Castleton; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband and sisters Virginia and Louise. Per her request, there are no calling hours or funeral. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Red Cross.
