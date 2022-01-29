Pauline Wescott Dennis EAST POULTNEY — Pauline Joyce Wescott Dennis, of East Poultney, Vermont, passed away peacefully at home on Dec. 29, 2021, at the age of 92, surrounded by her three children. Pauline was born on Dec. 9, 1929, in East Poultney, Vermont, to Mabel (Lake) and H. Phillips Wescott. On July 10, 1954, she married Charles H. Dennis. Together, they had three children, Lynda Dennis Zanolli (Don), Kathleen Dennis Cartier and Donald Oscar Dennis (Penny). Pauline’s beloved Charles "Chuck" Dennis passed away in October of 1993. On Jan. 10, 1999, she married Charles W. "Carl" Schumann Jr., of New York. Pauline and Carl enjoyed a life together in Sheffield, Massachusetts, until his death in 2013. Her biggest passion was genealogy. Trips to different states included stops at the local cemeteries to find historically significant dates. Pauline assisted Edna Jay Lewis with the publication of a book titled "The Wescott Family Tree." Pauline is survived by her three sisters, Wilma Avery, Velma Reed and Phyllis Reed; and predeceased by her brother, Charles Willard Wescott. Surviving grandchildren are Kerry Baker, Kendra Verdoni, Tarin McGuirk, Matthew Cartier and Charles Dennis; and 16 great-grandchildren. Services will be held June 11, 2022, at the United Baptist Church of Poultney. In lieu of flowers, United Baptist Church of Poultney will accept donations at its website http://www.ubcofpoultney.com/giveserve for the Restoration Project.
