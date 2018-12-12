Pavel A. Babich SPRINGFIELD – Pavel Aleksandrovich Babich, 85, died Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, at his home. He was born Nov. 30, 1933, in Leningrad, Russia, the son of Aleksandr Pavlovich and Elizaveta Vasilyevna. He studied engineering in Russia and immigrated to the United States with his wife and four children in 1980 prior to settling in Springfield in 1986. Mr. Babich was employed as a machinist and then designed his own machine tools to create wood vases and flowers. His book of poetry, "Low Sky" (English translation), published in 1996. Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Dzhemma (Kvachevskaya); four children Aleksandra Davis, of Springfield, Lev Babich, of Merced, California, Aleksandr Babich, of Wells, Maine, Ksenia Bruner, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; and eight grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents and sisters Ludmila and Galina. The funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 14, at Holy Trinity Orthodox Church in Springfield with Fr. Peter Carmichael officiating. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery in Springfield. Memorial contributions may be made to Springfield Humane Society, 401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, VT 05156. Arrangements are by Davis Memorial Chapel.
