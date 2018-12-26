Peewee Richard (Volney) Rockwell PERU - Peewee Richard (Volney) Rockwell of Peru Vermont died on December 19, 2018 at the Springfield Health and Rehab in Springfield, Vermont surrounded by his family. He was born in Springfield on January 5, 1937. He served in the National Guard in 1963 where he received a sharp shooter award. He married Shirley Tarbell of Springfield in 1954 and they had four children. Peewee worked at Chickering Farm in Westminster then moved to Peru, where he worked for Earl Batchelder Lumber. He also worked on town roads for Peru and Londonderry. Peewee worked at Bromley and Stratton Mountains making snow. He also worked for other companies in the area as a truck driver. Peewee also owned his own rubbish removal business. In his younger days, he liked taking his family fishing, on picnics, and teaching them to care for their animals. Peewee always had horses, pigs and chickens. He also enjoyed tipping back a cold one with his many friends. Peewee had a passion for his horses. He had horses when he was young and always had ponies and horses for his family. Peewee and his children raced ponies in Mendon, Vermont. He then moved up to driving, owning, training and racing his standardbreds. He raced at Hindsdale, NH race track as well as in Saratoga, New York, and other area tracks. Peewee was also a judge at many race tracks at the fairgrounds around the area. Peewee was predeceased by his son Richard Volney Rockwell of Peru, his sister Shirley and their parents. Peewee leaves behind his wife Shirley of 64 years, his daughter Deborah Gotshall of Londonderry; son Dennis Rockwell of Manchester; and a daughter, Cindy, also of Manchester; and six grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. At Peewee’s request there will not be any formal funeral services. Cards of condolences may be sent to his wife at 499 VT Rte. 11, Peru, VT 05152. To send the family personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Brewster and Shea Funeral Home 34 Park Place Manchester Center, VT.
