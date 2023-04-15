Peggy K. Janney PLYMOUTH — Peggy K. Janney, 75, long-time resident of Plymouth, Vt., passed away on March 10. Born on January 15, 1948, Peggy was the daughter of Henry Kahn and Lillian (Florsheim) Kahn. Raised in Chicago, she graduated from Harcum College in Bryn Mawr, Pa., with a degree in education. Peggy was a dynamic, multifaceted people person who lived many lives — teacher, Italian car importer, wife, mother and part-time philanthropist. She lived a life full of experiences that most of us could only dream of. She battled through broken bones, breast cancer, heart attacks and surgeries armed with a sense of humor, a glass of chardonnay and a handful of M&Ms. Peggy is survived by her son Peter Janney and his long-time partner Deborah Dukeshire, her brother Robert Kahn and step-brothers Steve and Tom Kahn. She was predeceased by her husband Walter C. Janney III. A service will be held this spring. Memorial donations may be made in her name to the Foley Cancer Center at Rutland Regional Medical Center. To leave an online condolence, visit https://www.cabotfh.com/
